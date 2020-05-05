Supreme Court Tuesday adjourned the bail plea filed by Islamabad Union Council Secretary Javed Akhtar allegedly involved in corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Supreme Court Tuesday adjourned the bail plea filed by Islamabad Union Council Secretary Javed Akhtar allegedly involved in corruption.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the bail plea.

During the course of proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said the accused was arrested for non-cooperation in the investigation.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan said the NAB held the accused in custody for several months.

The accused was also allegedly involved in ghost recruitment, he added.

The counsel for the accused said the NAB had not arrested other accused in the case.

The NAB prosecutor responded that the co-accused in the reference were women.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan asked whether the NAB had a different pattern to treat accused women.

The NAB prosecutor said the NAB adopted leniency if the accused was a woman.

The court after hearing arguments adjourned hearing of the bail plea till May 21.