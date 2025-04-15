Islamabad United, WWF-Pakistan, IWMB Team Up For Green Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 11:29 PM
World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan), Islamabad United, and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) organized a joint plantation drive on Tuesday to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability
The event highlighted the growing threats of extreme weather events, including heatwaves, floods, and droughts, which are severely impacting Pakistan’s ecosystems, wildlife, and economy.
Under the banner of United for Nature, the partnership between WWF-Pakistan and Islamabad United underscores the powerful role of sports in driving environmental awareness.
By leveraging the popularity of cricket, the initiative aims to engage younger audiences and inspire collective action toward sustainability.
Members of the Islamabad United team, including players Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Riley Meredith, Saad Masood, and Matt Short, participated in the tree-planting activity at the IWMB center.
They also visited the Margalla Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, where they were briefed on the conservation of rescued wildlife, such as Asian Black Bears, lions, and Common Leopards.
Omer Bilal, Assistant Director of IWMB, welcomed the delegation and outlined the organization’s conservation efforts under the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.
He reiterated IWMB’s mission to safeguard wildlife rights and prevent cruelty toward animals.
Rab Nawaz, Senior Director of Programmes at WWF-Pakistan, emphasized the cultural significance of cricket in Pakistan and its potential to foster environmental responsibility. “Together, we are not just planting trees—we’re planting ideas, building awareness, and setting the tone for a future where caring for nature becomes second nature,” he stated.
Ali Naqvi, Owner of Leonine Global Sports (Islamabad United), praised the efforts of wildlife rangers and conservationists, particularly in protecting endangered species like snow leopards and common leopards. “Protecting the environment is vital, and we deeply appreciate all those who dedicate themselves to this cause,” he remarked.
Speakers at the event stressed the urgency of addressing climate change through initiatives like plantation drives, which help mitigate environmental degradation, protect wildlife habitats, and support local livelihoods.
The collaboration sets a precedent for future partnerships between sports, conservation, and government bodies in Pakistan’s fight against climate change.
The Islamabad United team expressed admiration for IWMB’s work and showed keen interest in supporting ongoing conservation efforts, reinforcing the message that environmental protection is a shared responsibility.
