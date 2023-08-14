Open Menu

Islamabad Will Continue To Extend Support To Kashmiris' Struggle For Right To Self-determination: Munir

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2023 | 04:27 PM

The Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations says we will continue to raise Kashmir's call for liberation at the United Nations and in all forums.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2023) Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has vowed that Islamabad will continue to extend support to the Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination and freedom from India.

In a message to the UN community on Independence Day, he said we will continue to raise Kashmir's call for liberation at the United Nations and in all forums.

Akram said hundreds of thousands of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters sacrificed their lives just to reach their promised homeland; to fulfill their dream of nationhood and liberty and we must never forget their heroism.

