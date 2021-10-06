UrduPoint.com

Islamabad With 38 New COVID-19 Cases Records Lowest Surge In Two Months

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:48 PM

Islamabad with 38 new COVID-19 cases records lowest surge in two months

The federal capital showed a remarkable recovery from the fourth wave of COVID-19 as only 38 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which was the lowest single-day increase in almost the last two months, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal capital showed a remarkable recovery from the fourth wave of COVID-19 as only 38 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which was the lowest single-day increase in almost the last two months, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 68 cases were reported on Tuesday while 69 cases were reported on Monday.

He said so far 105,839 cases were reported from the federal capital while 930 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 102,746 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the Coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration has been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants. The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of masks, and other precautionary measures to stop the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Marriage Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran expects nuclear talks in Vienna to restart wi ..

Iran expects nuclear talks in Vienna to restart within days

2 minutes ago
 Non-vaccinated persons provided COVID-19 vaccine j ..

Non-vaccinated persons provided COVID-19 vaccine jab in markets

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral t ..

Pakistan desires to further strengthen bilateral ties with UK

4 minutes ago
 Texas School on Lockdown, Police Investigating Act ..

Texas School on Lockdown, Police Investigating Active Shooter Situation - Statem ..

4 minutes ago
 Putin on Ukraine Gas Transit: No Need to Break Con ..

Putin on Ukraine Gas Transit: No Need to Break Confidence in Gazprom as Reliable ..

4 minutes ago
 DAFZA contributes 11% to Dubai&#039;s non-oil trad ..

DAFZA contributes 11% to Dubai&#039;s non-oil trade in the first half of 2021

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.