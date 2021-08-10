UrduPoint.com

Islamabad With 557 New COVID-19 Cases Records Highest Surge In Two Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:17 PM

Continuing with the alarming rise, the federal capital had reported 557 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which was the highest single-day spike in almost the last two months, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 157 cases were reported on Monday while 410 cases were reported on Sunday.

He said so far 91,217 cases were reported from the federal capital while 821 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 85,365 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the Coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration has been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

