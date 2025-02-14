Open Menu

Islamabad Women Gala: A Celebration Of Women Empowerment And Local Excellence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Islamabad Women Gala: a celebration of women empowerment and local excellence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Women Gala (Bahar Rang) is set to bring a vibrant celebration of women empowerment, culture and entrepreneurship to the Federal capital, making it as a hub of culture, creativity, and commerce on February 15 and 16.

This two-day extravaganza will bring together families, entrepreneurs, and community members to celebrate the women empowerment and local craftsmanship in a festive atmosphere.

Under the inspiring slogan “Buy from your own-Apnoun Sey Khareedain”, the event promotes homegrown talent and businesses, encouraging the community to support Pakistani women entrepreneurs and artisans.

The visitors can explore over 120 women-owned businesses, offering a diverse range of products, from fashion and jewelry to home decor and organic goods. A Food Arena will feature a variety of cuisines, showcasing traditional Pakistani flavors alongside international delights.

The event will highlight the handmade Pakistani products, providing artisans with a platform to exhibit their craftsmanship.

Families and children can enjoy interactive games, storytelling sessions, and creative workshops, while live entertainment, folk dance, and musical performances will add to the festive spirit.

Entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to network and grow their businesses, making the gala a valuable platform for professional and personal development.

This family-friendly event is expected to attract a large audience from across Islamabad, offering a safe, enjoyable, and culturally enriching experience. Beyond shopping and entertainment, the gala serves as a step toward economic independence for women and strengthens community bonds.

With its perfect blend of business, culture, and recreation, the Islamabad Women Gala is not just an event but it’s a movement toward empowerment, local excellence, and economic sustainability.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

41 minutes ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

46 minutes ago
 Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

56 minutes ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

1 hour ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

1 hour ago
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

3 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

3 hours ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan