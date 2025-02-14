Islamabad Women Gala: a celebration of women empowerment and local excellence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Women Gala (Bahar Rang) is set to bring a vibrant celebration of women empowerment, culture and entrepreneurship to the Federal capital, making it as a hub of culture, creativity, and commerce on February 15 and 16.

This two-day extravaganza will bring together families, entrepreneurs, and community members to celebrate the women empowerment and local craftsmanship in a festive atmosphere.

Under the inspiring slogan “Buy from your own-Apnoun Sey Khareedain”, the event promotes homegrown talent and businesses, encouraging the community to support Pakistani women entrepreneurs and artisans.

The visitors can explore over 120 women-owned businesses, offering a diverse range of products, from fashion and jewelry to home decor and organic goods. A Food Arena will feature a variety of cuisines, showcasing traditional Pakistani flavors alongside international delights.

The event will highlight the handmade Pakistani products, providing artisans with a platform to exhibit their craftsmanship.

Families and children can enjoy interactive games, storytelling sessions, and creative workshops, while live entertainment, folk dance, and musical performances will add to the festive spirit.

Entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to network and grow their businesses, making the gala a valuable platform for professional and personal development.

This family-friendly event is expected to attract a large audience from across Islamabad, offering a safe, enjoyable, and culturally enriching experience. Beyond shopping and entertainment, the gala serves as a step toward economic independence for women and strengthens community bonds.

With its perfect blend of business, culture, and recreation, the Islamabad Women Gala is not just an event but it’s a movement toward empowerment, local excellence, and economic sustainability.