Islamabad Women Gala: A Celebration Of Women Empowerment And Local Excellence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Women Gala (Bahar Rang) is set to bring a vibrant celebration of women empowerment, culture and entrepreneurship to the Federal capital, making it as a hub of culture, creativity, and commerce on February 15 and 16.
This two-day extravaganza will bring together families, entrepreneurs, and community members to celebrate the women empowerment and local craftsmanship in a festive atmosphere.
Under the inspiring slogan “Buy from your own-Apnoun Sey Khareedain”, the event promotes homegrown talent and businesses, encouraging the community to support Pakistani women entrepreneurs and artisans.
The visitors can explore over 120 women-owned businesses, offering a diverse range of products, from fashion and jewelry to home decor and organic goods. A Food Arena will feature a variety of cuisines, showcasing traditional Pakistani flavors alongside international delights.
The event will highlight the handmade Pakistani products, providing artisans with a platform to exhibit their craftsmanship.
Families and children can enjoy interactive games, storytelling sessions, and creative workshops, while live entertainment, folk dance, and musical performances will add to the festive spirit.
Entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to network and grow their businesses, making the gala a valuable platform for professional and personal development.
This family-friendly event is expected to attract a large audience from across Islamabad, offering a safe, enjoyable, and culturally enriching experience. Beyond shopping and entertainment, the gala serves as a step toward economic independence for women and strengthens community bonds.
With its perfect blend of business, culture, and recreation, the Islamabad Women Gala is not just an event but it’s a movement toward empowerment, local excellence, and economic sustainability.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abasin Adbi Tolana honors FIA Director, RIO and Pakhtunkhwa Radio Director6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Women Gala: a celebration of women empowerment and local excellence6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders action plan for cleanliness under ‘Suthra Punjab’ drive16 minutes ago
-
2005 Balakot earthquake survivor honored with Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa award16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven renting rules violations in search operations26 minutes ago
-
AIOU Matric/FA exams to begin from March 326 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two kite sellers with 225 kites, 15 string rolls36 minutes ago
-
KCCL sports festival 2024 concludes36 minutes ago
-
Action directed against elements involved in hoarding, creating price hike36 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi administers Oath to Justice SM Atiq Shah acting CJ PHC36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest main accused in murder case36 minutes ago
-
30 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for higher studies36 minutes ago