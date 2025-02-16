Islamabad Women Gala calls for stronger support for women entrepreneurs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The two-day Islamabad Women Gala concluded on Sunday at Lok Virsa, bringing together over 120 women entrepreneurs from across Pakistan. Organized by Let’s Grow Together, the two-day event provided a platform for home-based businesswomen to showcase their products, connect with customers, and gain much-needed visibility in the market.

The gala featured a diverse range of locally made products, including handmade jewelry, textiles, organic skincare, artisanal foods, and home decor. Beyond a business exhibition, it served as a space for learning, networking, and community engagement, reinforcing the importance of supporting women-led businesses for sustainable economic growth.

The event’s slogan, “Buy from Your Own”, aimed to encourage consumers to support local entrepreneurs rather than relying on imported goods.

Visitors were keen to explore and purchase high-quality Pakistani products, while also engaging with the stories behind these businesses.

Sadia Malik, a visitor, sharing her experience said, "It’s refreshing to see so many women entrepreneurs being recognized. I bought some beautiful handmade jewelry and skincare products, and it feels great to support these hardworking women."

The gala also offered a family-friendly environment, featuring a food Arena with traditional and fusion cuisines, as well as interactive workshops and entertainment for children, she said.

Talking to APP, Ambreen Haider, Founder of Let’s Grow Together, emphasized the need for consistent business opportunities for women entrepreneurs and said, "These women are managing their businesses alongside household responsibilities, yet they lack proper platforms to grow.

While events like this provide temporary exposure, they need a permanent space where they can sell their products regularly."

She stressed that home-based entrepreneurs are contributing to both their families and the national economy, but without long-term support, their businesses struggle to sustain themselves.

On the topic of expanding globally, Haider pointed out that many of these businesses have the potential to succeed in international markets, but lack the training and digital access to do so.

"Right now, international trade is a challenge because even local market visibility is limited to a few events a year. If these women were trained to sell on platforms like Amazon, they could reach a much larger customer base," she explained.

She urged the government and policymakers to ease business regulations, provide digital trade support, and create more opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

As the Islamabad Women Gala concluded, it left behind a strong message: women entrepreneurs are ready to grow, but they need sustained support to succeed.

The event was a step in the right direction, but the real impact will come when these businesses get continuous opportunities to thrive beyond temporary exhibitions.