Islamabad Women Gala kicked off amid showcasing women empowerment, entrepreneurship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The two-day Islamabad Women Gala kicked off on Saturday at Lok Virsa, turning the venue into a bustling hub of creativity, entrepreneurship and community spirit.

The two-day event, organized by Let’s Grow Together, is dedicated to empowering women by providing them with a platform to showcase their talents, expand their businesses and connect with a wider audience.

With over 120 women entrepreneurs, artisans and innovators from across Pakistan, the gala presents an exclusive display of Made in Pakistan products ranging from handmade jewelry, textiles, and organic skincare products to artisanal food, home decor, and fashion accessories.

The event is not just a marketplace but a movement toward financial independence for women, emphasizing the importance of supporting local businesses.

The event's slogan, “Buy from your own people”, reinforces the importance of investing in local talent and craftsmanship.

The Islamabad Women Gala is not just about business-it’s a complete entertainment package for families. A large number of visitors were seen exploring the diverse stalls, interacting with entrepreneurs, and enjoying live demonstrations of traditional crafts.

The Food Arena attracted food lovers with its mouth-watering selection of traditional and fusion cuisines, while children delighted in creative activities, fun games and interactive workshops.

Sadia Malik, a visitor, sharing her experience said, “It is amazing to see such a well-organized event where women entrepreneurs are getting the recognition they deserve. I’ve bought some beautiful handmade jewelry and organic skincare products-it feels great to support these talented women."

Another attendee, Zainab Ahmed, praised the variety of activities and said, "This event is a perfect weekend outing. There’s something for everyone including shopping, food, kids' activities and even live demonstrations. It’s a wonderful initiative that should happen more often."

With a lively atmosphere, an impressive lineup of vendors, and a strong message of empowerment, the Islamabad Women Gala is proving to be a must-visit event.

According to the organizers of the event, the gala is a celebration of women’s resilience and creativity, aiming to provide home-based entrepreneurs with the visibility and support they need to grow their businesses. It’s heartening to see such a great response from the public, and we hope this will encourage more women to step into entrepreneurship."

The second and final day on Sunday promises even more excitement, networking opportunities, and a celebration of women’s achievements.

The festival will remain open to all, offering a unique chance to experience the power of women-led businesses and celebrate local talent in a fun and festive environment.