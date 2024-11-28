Open Menu

Islamabad, World Bank Join Hands To Combat Smog, Advancing Sustainable Development

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 06:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine met in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss joint initiatives aimed at tackling smog and advancing sustainable development in the capital.

The two sides agreed to collaborate on an anti-smog plan, with a joint team from the World Bank and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) tasked with its preparation.

Minister Naqvi emphasized the urgency of addressing the escalating Air Quality Index, which has reached a critical level of 271 this year.

“Before the situation becomes hazardous, we must urgently implement a comprehensive anti-smog strategy,” he said.

Discussions also covered key areas of mutual interest, including expanding the electric bus service, improving sanitation, providing clean water, and upgrading slums and rural areas.

Naqvi highlighted the city’s efforts to maintain its status as one of the world’s most beautiful capitals, noting ongoing reviews of anti-smog machine installations.

Najy Benhassine reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to assisting Pakistan in achieving its sustainable development goals, including air quality improvement and urban development.

“We are ready to work with the CDA to develop an effective anti-smog strategy,” he said, adding that international-standard reports would help address the root causes of pollution.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Interior Secretary, CDA Chairman, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant officials. Naqvi expressed confidence that these collaborative efforts would ensure a cleaner, healthier environment for Islamabad’s residents and visitors alike.

