UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Would Welcome Visit Of Russian Diplomats, But None On Agenda Now - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:22 PM

Islamabad Would Welcome Visit of Russian Diplomats, But None on Agenda Now - Ambassador

Pakistan would welcome a visit of Russian officials amid growing tensions around Kashmir, but there are none are planned at this stage, Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia Qazi Khalilullah told Sputnik in an interview.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Pakistan would welcome a visit of Russian officials amid growing tensions around Kashmir, but there are none are planned at this stage, Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia Qazi Khalilullah told Sputnik in an interview.

Earlier this week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories, prompting an outraged reaction from Islamabad. Pakistan has downgraded its diplomatic relations and suspended trade with its neighbor.

"If anyone from Russia wishes to visit [Pakistan], we will be very happy to welcome them, but as far as I am concerned, I have no indication so far," Khalilullah said.

According to the diplomat, Islamabad has already briefed Russian diplomats on Pakistan's position on the situation around Kashmir.

"I have had a meeting at the [Russian] Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and also the Russian ambassador in Islamabad was briefed by our foreign secretary.

So the Russian side is aware of the situation and our position on this," Khalilullah said.

On Wednesday, Pakistani Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received a US delegation that included US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells with talks addressing India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir state among other issues, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

India and Pakistan have contended for the Kashmir region, the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state, since the end of British rule in 1947. Despite a ceasefire being reached in 2003 following several armed conflicts, instability has continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups. Tensions spiked earlier this year when the Indian military conducted airstrikes in the region in response to an attack orchestrated by a terrorist group based on the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Terrorist Islamabad Russia Visit Split Jammu Alice From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau wants to be UAE’s gateway to Latin ..

11 minutes ago

Javeria Khan benefits from captaining ICC Women’ ..

38 minutes ago

Message of the OIC Secretary General on the Occasi ..

38 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates the Muslim Wor ..

38 minutes ago

PASSD to accelerate policy reform of public hospit ..

6 minutes ago

Cloudy weather predicted for KP

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.