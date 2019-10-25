UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Zoo Source Of Educating Children About Wildlife

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:57 PM

Islamabad Zoo source of educating children about wildlife

Islamabad zoo has different species of animals which are kept in confinement for public display, is a source of educating children about wildlife and their life history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad zoo has different species of animals which are kept in confinement for public display, is a source of educating children about wildlife and their life history.

An official of zoo management told APP, the experts at the zoo are now working to change the old and outdated style of the zoo and bring some modernization to make it a worth visiting recreational site. Their main focus is to make the zoo a wildlife education spot for children, he added.

He said after proper training of the staff from foreign zoologists, the animal species of various kinds had been kept in proper confinement and care according to their background.

To a question, he said, Kavan's (the elephant) attitude has changed and even it appears to have positive impacts on his health as it was now better fed with proper diet and environment.

Faarid Ahmed, a school teacher told APP that the zoo management had maintained cleanliness and the people visiting have realized not to litter within its premise.

Fariha Khan, a student said it was the only zoo in the twin cities which should be maintained according to international standard.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Student SITE From

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

7 minutes ago

All moments will die if PM Khan offers NRO to corr ..

32 minutes ago

Azadi March: Govt's negotiating team says good new ..

55 minutes ago

UAE a key player in creating polio-free world: DoH ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in NATO Defence Ministers&#039; m ..

1 hour ago

UK's top magazine features Royal couple's visit to ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.