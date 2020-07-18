(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Saturday said the government and Islamabad High Court (IHC) had decided to retire the Islamabad Marghzar Zoo's elephant 'Kavaan' and relocate it to 25,000-acre wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia.

The decision of the expert committee of the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) including international non-governmental organizations' (NGOs) experts and government representatives was taken as per the directions of the IHC, he was addressing to media after visiting the Islamabad Marghzar Zoo.

Amin said Kavaan was 36 years old elephant that was given as gift from Sri Lanka in 1986 where another female elephant Saheeli was gifted by Bangladesh in 1990.

He added that after the demise of the female elephant Kavaan had developed certain psychological problems due to which the animal was kept in shackles.

Elephants necessarily require a companion as they move in open places in herds with family from 25-200 kilometers a day and therefore, it was decided to send it to Cambodian sanctuary, he added.

In 2015, an international petition was filed for retiring Kavan by international NGOs and around two lac people filed the petition whereas the issue was raised by local and international media as well.

He said the IHC also highlighted the issue and gave three options to work over the relocation of the elephant including repatriation to Sri Lanka, relocation to sanctuary and send to Cambodia.

"The decision is a sad but right step to be taken for Kavaan as Asian elephants have 40-45 years age and retirement is necessary keeping in view their health and future well being." Amin noted that all Pakistanis would bid farewell to Kavan with a heavy heart and best wishes so that it could spend its remaining life in a better place and environment.

He informed that it was a government decision as Prime Minister Imran Khan was also briefed about the decision for relocation of Kavaan who gave his permission to proceed.

To a question, he said the Ministry of Climate Change was going to convert the entire Islamabad Zoo into an enclosure zoo with preferably indigenous wildlife species of Pakistan.

He said the Cambodian team experts from the sanctuary, which was also an NGO run institute, would visit Pakistan to assess the health status of Kavaan and travel arrangements for safe relocation amid COVID-19.

He went on to mention that funding for the overhauling of the Zoo was already approved in the recent budget and would be sanctioned consequently to kick start the initiative.