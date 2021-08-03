UrduPoint.com

Islamabad's 50% Population Vaccinated: Asad Umar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said Islamabad had become the first city in Pakistan with a population of one million or more to get 50% of its eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose.

In a tweet, he said the ratio in Peshawar and Rawalpindi is 35%, Faislabad 28%, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha 27%, Karachi 26%, and Hyderabad 25%.

Meanwhile in another tweet, Asad Umar said the target set for one million vaccinations in a day was crossed yesterday (Monday) with 1.072 million vaccinations across the country.

