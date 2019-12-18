(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Federal capital's air quality was reported bad and unhealthy due to increasing ratio of air pollutants present in the ambience due to dry weather, increased humidity and vehicular emissions.

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) available air quality data showed high value of particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) since October this year.

According to recent air quality report released by EPA, the particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) had not only exceeded the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per meter cube (mg/m�) rather also the World Health Organization (WHO) fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns 24 hours mean of 20 micrograms per meter cube.

The pollution level comprising particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) has exceeded the permissible ratio of 35 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m�) which was recorded 54 mg/m�, the highest ever in the federal capital.

World Health Organization (WHO) in it's reports had claimed air pollution to cause huge number of premature deaths.

PM 2.5 had been found hazardous pollutant which could penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

According to the daily ambient air quality report of the federal capital by Pakistan-EPA, the 24 hours average ratio of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) were 35.24 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/ m�) and 39.41 mg/m� respectively against the respective National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 80 mg/m� and 120mg/m�.

The data was recorded by calibrated air quality monitors fixed at particular positions with proper readings.

However, concentrations of PM2.5 during the day and evening times were recorded slightly high, whereas the overall ambient air quality of the federal capital was not healthier today.

Any other data from any source presenting ambient air quality of Islamabad was neither verified nor approved by the PAK-EPA, the report said.