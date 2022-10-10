(@Abdulla99267510)

All from common citizens to political leaders express serious concerns over fire incident at Centaurs and mismanagement on the part of the administration.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2022) Though, the fire in Islamabad's Centaurus Mall got under control, the people including the prominent political figures expressed sorrow over theoss.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow over the incident of fire that caused damage to the major part of Centaurs.

The CDA had confirmed earlier that the fire got under control.

Earlier, the Islamabad police said that a search operation was underway in the mall.

The city police chief, senior police officers, administration officials and rescue teams were present at the scene.

The police also said that a helicopter was being called up as well to aid in the rescue and firefighting operation.

They added that the fire inside the mall was “under control” and no shop was damaged albeit there were still some flames on the mall’s exterior which were being extinguished.

He expressed hope that the fire would be brought under control in a while.

Later in the day, a press release from the Islamabad district administration said an inquiry committee was formed to investigate the cause of the fire, whether fire fighting equipment and alarms were working in the building or not and what actions were taken by the management.

DC Memon also issued instructions for other big buildings in the city to be checked for availability of firefighting equipment, failing which action should be taken against them.