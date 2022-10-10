UrduPoint.com

Islamabad's Atmosphere Grieves Over Fire In Centaurs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2022 | 01:23 PM

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

All from common citizens to political leaders express serious concerns over fire incident at Centaurs and mismanagement on the part of the administration.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2022) Though, the fire in Islamabad's Centaurus Mall got under control, the people including the prominent political figures expressed sorrow over theoss.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow over the incident of fire that caused damage to the major part of Centaurs.

The CDA had confirmed earlier that the fire got under control.

Earlier, the Islamabad police said that a search operation was underway in the mall.

The city police chief, senior police officers, administration officials and rescue teams were present at the scene.

The police also said that a helicopter was being called up as well to aid in the rescue and firefighting operation.

They added that the fire inside the mall was “under control” and no shop was damaged albeit there were still some flames on the mall’s exterior which were being extinguished.

He expressed hope that the fire would be brought under control in a while.

Later in the day, a press release from the Islamabad district administration said an inquiry committee was formed to investigate the cause of the fire, whether fire fighting equipment and alarms were working in the building or not and what actions were taken by the management.

DC Memon also issued instructions for other big buildings in the city to be checked for availability of firefighting equipment, failing which action should be taken against them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Comp ..

From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Companion —Evolution of the Smar ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawa ..

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

15 minutes ago
 ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana ..

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana Sanaullah rejected

58 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

1 hour ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

2 hours ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.