Islamabad’s green initiatives model for other cities: Romina Khurshid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC & EC), Romina Khurshid Alam has lauded the initiatives launched by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration for transiting to renewable energy and vulnerability of the capital city to climate change impacts.

In a statement on Sunday, PM' Coordinator said MoCC & EC had proposed to ICT administration a unique AI based solution to improve air quality of the city to make it model environmentally-sustainable and climate-smart city of the world.

"Currently, the air quality of Islamabad is higher than interim WHO permissible limits, and the problem is getting worse because various reasons including increasing levels of emissions from gasoline and diesel-fueled vehicles", she highlighted.

The PM’s climate aide Ms Alam said the proposed solution under the transition to green energy involving promotion and adoption of electric vehicles and promotion of urban forestry would not only enhance air quality in the capital city but also reduces the associated health risks and attracts more international tourists as well.

She said various policies and initiatives such as the electric bus service, climate change fund (CCF), Margalla Hills Fund (MHF) and Carbon Credit Programme (CCP) have been already introduced for ICT to enhance climate resilience and environmental sustainability of Islamabad and its periperial areas.

Appreciating these initiatives, Romina Khurshid emphasised the importance of collective efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change being faced by the capital city.

"These measures are setting a pioneering example in climate action, promising a greener and more sustainable future for the residents of the capital city and the adjoining areas", Ms Alam highlighted.

She acknowledged that the recently launched electric bus service in ICT is a significant step towards addressing environmental concerns, adding: "These buses emit no pollutants, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution compared to traditional diesel-powered buses".

Referring to different studies, she noted electric buses can be 2.5 times cleaner in terms of lifecycle emissions than diesel buses.

She said the CCF, the first of its kind project, will contribute to address environmental concerns in ICT region.

Refering to CCP as part of the climate change initiative, the Prime Minister’s aide Romina Khurshid said under this project 4 to 5 million trees would be planted over 2000-10,000 kanals all over the capital city.

Romina said allocation of 1.5 per cent of revenue generated from recreational spots in margalla hills under MHF would be ensured to protect and conserve natural resources of the Margalla Hills National Park.

The PM’s aide urged the administration of other cities to follow Islamabad’s model for climate action in the cities, prioritising use of renewable energy, adoption of electric vehicles, promotion of urban forestry and climate-resilient construction for achieving environmental-sustainability goals in the cities across the country.