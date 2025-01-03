Islamabad’s I-9 Police Station Attacked By Mini-rocket
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 03, 2025 | 06:49 PM
A police officer says it was just a tire-burst and not a mini-rocket attack on police station
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2025) Federal Capital’s I-9 police station area was attacked by mini-rocket on Friday.
A duty officer at the 1-9 police station heard a loud explosion at around 11: 30 pm.
However, the officer dismissed it, saying that it was just a tire burst.
It was discovered that an object resembling a mini-rocket had struck the wall in the morning, and left the visible marks.
According to the sources, the bomb disposal team collected evidence from the site.
“The matter has been reported to higher authorities,” they added.
