Islamabad's Red Zone Sealed Ahead Of PTI's Protest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers have been deployed to deal with any threat of untoward situation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Aug 4th, 2022) Islamabad's district administration on Thursday sealed the Red Zone area and placed containers at the entry points of the Federal capital.

The protestors would not allowed entry into the red zone and personnel of police including Rangers and FC.

Entry into red zone would be allowed only through Margalla side.

Earlier on Monday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced a protest, calling on his supporters to gather outside the ECP headquarters in Islamabad to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja’s resignation.

Imran Khan had alleged that CEC Sikandar was siding with the PML-N and the PPP, saying that the electoral body was not bringing forward findings about funding of both PML-N and the PPP.

"We will also protest peacefully in front of the Election Commission's premises," said Imran, adding that they would not go to Red Zone.

Ends/

