ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Security was put on high alert and Section 144 was imposed in the Federal capital to restrict gatherings and display of weapons, police said.

According to police spokesperson, private companies, security guards, and individuals have been prohibited from carrying weapons. The citizens have been asked to carry necessary documents including car ownership while travelling.

It is to mention that ahead of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrival at the Islamabad judicial complex in the Toshakhana case, the area has been put on high security to ensure law and order and avoid any untoward situations.

For the traffic plan, the police asked the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel from Sector G-11/1 and G-10/1 while citizens have been appealed to cooperate with police during checking.

To ensure security, the police have also placed containers around the judicial complex.