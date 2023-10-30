Open Menu

Islamabad's Soan Zone Police Nabbed 2,505 Accused During 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Islamabad's Soan Zone Police made significant strides in curbing criminal activity during the current year, resulting in the apprehension of 2,505 individuals, including 267 members of 115 criminal gangs.

This successful operation led to the recovery of various illicit items such as vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition.

Police spokesperson said on Monday that increased vigilance and proactive measures were in direct response to the directives issued by the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, who emphasized the eradication of crime within the city.

As a result, the Soan Zone Police executed a comprehensive crackdown, which resulted in the capture of 2,505 offenders, including 267 individuals associated with 115 criminal networks, as well as 370 absconders.

During these operations, the authorities successfully retrieved 37 stolen vehicles, 164 stolen motorcycles, 85.90 kilograms of hashish, 102.4 kilograms of heroin, 201 bottles of wine, 503 cans of beer, 381 pistols, and 53 rifles with their accompanying ammunition.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ICCPO, underscored the necessity of a rigorous crackdown on drug trafficking and the possession of illegal weapons.

He stressed the continual review of the police force's performance in this area, emphasizing the intolerance of any negligence in official duties.

