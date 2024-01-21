Islamia College announces admission for MPhil, PhD programs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Islamia College Peshawar on Sunday announced admissions for MPhil and PhD programs. Prospective candidates can access the online admission form, prospectus, eligibility criteria, and additional information at the official website www.icp.edu.pk.

According to notification, MPhil Program: Applications are invited for the following disciplines: Arabic, Computer Science, education, Islamic Theology, Management Sciences, Pakistan Studies, Political Science, Statistics, MBA (2 years) with specializations in Finance, Human Resource Management (HRM), and Marketing.

PhD Program: The PhD program is available in the following disciplines: Arabic, Computer Science, Islamic Theology, Management Sciences, Mathematics, Pakistan Studies and Political Science Last date for submission of admission forms: is 26/01/2024.

Written test in the concerned department: 28/01/2024.Interview/Scrutiny: 31/01/2024.Prospective candidates are encouraged to submit their admission forms before the specified deadline. The written test for the relevant department is scheduled for 28/01/2024, and the interview/scrutiny process will take place on 31/01/2024. For further details and to access the online admission form, please visit the official website: www.icp.edu.pk.