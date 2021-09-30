Islamia College extends admission date for FA, FSc

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamia College Peshawar administration Thursday decided to extend the last date for submission of admission for FA, FSc till October 5.

A meeting chaired by Director Admission Dr Mohammad Iqbal has decided that the test for Hafiz ul Quran would be held on October 6 now instead of October 1.

Similarly the schedule for sports has also been changed.

The students were advised to visit the official website of Islamia College for further information and new dates of tests.