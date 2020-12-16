UrduPoint.com
Islamia College Observes Women Day During Chrysanthemum Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Islamia College observes Women Day during Chrysanthemum exhibition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamia College Wednesday organized Women Day during ongoing Chrysanthemum exhibition aiming to create awareness about protection against women harassment at the workplace.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Bakht Jehan said that women usually maintain love and respect with their family and always work alongside male members of the society.

He said Peshawar was the city of flowers and women residing here should participate in positive social activities for making the upcoming generation more beneficial for society.

The ceremony was also addressed by Girls College Pabbi Principal Prof. Shaheen Umer and Farah Azam. The speakers appreciated the arrangements of Chrysanthemum Exhibition and said that it become possible with hard work of gardeners of the college.

The ceremony also offered fateha for departed souls of APS martyrs and prayed for solemnity and sovereignty of the country.

The ceremony among others was participated by Islamia College Registrar Dr Mohammad Ibrar, Chief Organizer Dr Izhar Ahmed, Security Director Said Kamal and Administrative Officer Akbar Ameen.

