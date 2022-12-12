UrduPoint.com

Islamia College Organizes Gul-e-Dawoodi (Chrysanthemum) Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Alike every year, Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) here on Monday organized Gul-e-Dawoodi (Chrysanthemum) exhibition aiming to create awareness about local flowering traditions.

Secretary Higher education Commission Dr Daud Khan was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition while Vice Chancellor ICP Dr Gul Majeed Khan and other concerned officers were also present.

Addressing the event, Dr Daud Khan said that the chrysanthemum exhibition has become an identity of ICP that helps recall Peshawar City as the 'City of Flowers'.

He noted that flowers give a refreshing and healthy environment to the people besides adding to the beauty of the city.

The ceremony was also addressed by Vice Chancellor ICP Dr Gul Majeed Khan. He appreciated the efforts of gardeners for beautifully arranging chrysanthemum flowers in the exhibition that enthralled spectators.

On the occasion, Dr Daud Khan also announced Rs30,000 prize for participating gardeners.

More Stories From Pakistan

