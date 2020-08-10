(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Established by Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan in 1913, Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) has played key in completion of the mission of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for Pakistan.

Located near Univetsity of Peshawar on a vast land on Jamrud Road, ICP's students had performed outstanding role during Pakistan Movement under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that led to creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947 on the world map.

The role of students of ICP was also eulogized by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his visit to this historic educational Institution on a number of occasions.

Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had special fondness for ICP and visited this great educational institution in 1936, 1945 and 1948.

Quaid-e-Azam was greatly impressed by the devotion of ICP's faculty, staff and students besides its building's domes, lush-green lawns, and majestic edifice of its beautiful architecture. He considered students of ICP, people of KP and erstwhile Fata as a frontline force in his constitutional, legal, political and democratic struggle for independence of Pakistan.

In 1945, Quaid-e-Azam had received a rousing welcome when he came to ICP where its students and Muslim Students Federation presented him Rs8,000 as fund for Pakistan Movement.

The students and Muslim Students Federation assured Quaid-e-Azam to present 8,000 committed educated workers for accomplishment of his mission when he came again to ICP. The great Quaid highly valued the devotion of youth of Peshawar especially of ICP students during Pakistan Movement.

The arrival of the legandary Quaid-e-Azam committed to the cause of a separate homeland for Muslims had moved the people of KP, who decorated their homes, bazaars, markets and towns with Muslim League flags inscribed with different slogans of Pakistan and Quaid e Azam Zindabad to welcome their beloved leader.

It was the love of people of KP with Quaid-e-Azam that Muslim League had won more than 50 seats in this province and after that nobody could stop independence movement of Pakistan from KP.

In his last visit to the ICP as Governor General of Pakistan on April 12, 1948, Quaid-e-Azam presented glowing tributes to the services of ICP students towards making of Pakistan in these words.

"I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan." Quaid-e-Azam reminded the students that now we have achieved the national goal of Pakistan and now it was our collective responsibility to work hard in our respective professions with high-level of dedication, commitment and sincerity to make it one of the greatest country of the world.

He advised students to develop a sound sense of discipline, character, initiative and a solid academic background and devote wholeheartedly towards their studies.

"Now we have our own government, therefore, we must be constructive in criticism and students can make a big contribution towards promotion of harmony, unity and development of Pakistan," Quaid-e-Azam told ICP students.

Quaid e Azam further said, "Remember your government was like your own garden. Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement. Similarly, your government can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and constructive efforts to improve it." On students' demands, he said establishment of a quality university in Peshawar was very nearer to his heart, which would be great centre of learning, culture and education from where the rays of knowledge can spread throughout the country besides upto middle East and Central Asia and soon people of this province would get a university here.

Following a gap of one year, the Government of Pakistan, had established the University of Peshawar near Islamia College Peshawar in 1949 and hence the vision of beloved Quaid converted into reality.

Quaid-e-Azam became an honorary member of the Khyber Union, a debating society of the College, in 1936. Mr Jinnah's love for ICP could be judged from his historic will written on May 30, 1939 in Bombay in which he had declared ICP, Muslim University Aligarh and Sindh Madrassatul islam Karachi, as among the inheritors of his property.

Later, the Quaid Trust paid Rs10.81 million in different installments to the college. The amount was spent on the establishment of Quaid-i-Azam College of Commerce, University of Peshawar, construction of Jinnah Residential Quarters for the college employees, Jinnah College for Women and the newly-constructed Takbeer block.

Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Pakistan told APP that Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a towering personality and great symbol of independence and democracy who strongly believed in power of the masses, rule of law, equality and supremacy of constitution and that was the major reasons that he had created Pakistan after a short time of seven years following adaptation of historic Pakistan Resolution at Lahore on March 23, 1940.

He said ICP students played a historic role during Pakistan movement and strengthening of Pakistan.

Ambassador Manzoor said with only three days left in 73rd independence day of Pakistan, we need to strictly follow the golden principles of of our beloved Quaid's Unity, Faith and Discipline to take the country to new heights of progress and development.