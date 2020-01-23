Islamia college Peshawar convocation on Wednesday

The 7th convocation of Islamia College University Peshawar will be held on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The 7th convocation of Islamia College University Peshawar will be held on Wednesday.

Chancellor of Islamia College University Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Vice Chancellor Dr Noshad Khan will award gold medals and degrees to the graduated students.

A full day rehearsal will be held on Tuesday. The students are directed to participate in the event.