UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamia College Peshawar Employees Condemn Desecration Of Holy Quran

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:27 PM

Islamia College peshawar employees condemn desecration of Holy Quran

Class IV employees of Islamia College Peshawar here on Thursday staged a walk to protest and condemn an attempt to desecrate the Holy Quran by a hatemonger in Norway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Class IV employees of Islamia College Peshawar here on Thursday staged a walk to protest and condemn an attempt to desecrate the Holy Quran by a hatemonger in Norway.

The walk was started from Khyber Union Hall and culminated near Vice Chancellor Officer.

The participants of the walk demanded the government to sever relations with Norway and expel the Norwegian envoy from Pakistan.

They said that desecration has badly affected the sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Protest World Norway Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

‘Six-month extension means three-year tenure,’ ..

23 minutes ago

Northern beat Balochistan by eight wickets

27 minutes ago

Namibia to grant UAE citizens entry visas upon arr ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Hot Air Balloon Team concludes technical prepa ..

32 minutes ago

Watani Al Emarat Foundation breaks record for high ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Martyrs Hall

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.