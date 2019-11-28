Islamia College peshawar employees condemn desecration of Holy Quran

Class IV employees of Islamia College Peshawar here on Thursday staged a walk to protest and condemn an attempt to desecrate the Holy Quran by a hatemonger in Norway

The walk was started from Khyber Union Hall and culminated near Vice Chancellor Officer.

The participants of the walk demanded the government to sever relations with Norway and expel the Norwegian envoy from Pakistan.

They said that desecration has badly affected the sentiments of Muslims all over the world.