Islamia College Peshawar Extends Admission Date Till August 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2024 | 11:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Islamia College Peshawar has extended the last date of admission to first-year classes till August 20.

According to the college administration, no changes have been made to the rest of the schedule.

Thus, it said that students can submit admission forms till August 20.

Moreover, the schedule for the Hafiz-e-Quran test has also been announced. The test for female students will be held on August 19, while male students will take the test on August 19 and 20.

It says that Vice Chancellor Dr. Ali Muhammad has granted permission for the extension, considering the convenience of students and parents, so that more students can avail of this opportunity.

APP/slm

