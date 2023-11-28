Islamia college student commits suicide

A student of Islamia College of Peshawar reportedly committed suicide by taking tablets on November 27, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A student of Islamia College of Peshawar reportedly committed suicide by taking tablets on November 27, 2023.

According to a notification issued by the administration of the college on Tuesday, the deceased Mubashir Ali was a student of BS (Zoology), residing in Hardinge Hostel.

It was said that his roommate Muhammad Sadeem when arrived found him unwell and took him to the hospital, and also informed the Wardens and the Head Bearer.

The Warden found the bottle of the mentioned tablets in his pocket and took that in custody, said the notification.

The deceased was given immediate treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital where he breathed his last in the presence of his family members.

The hospital administration handed over his dead body to the heirs, which was taken to his home town at Parachinar (Kuram) for burial.