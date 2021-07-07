UrduPoint.com
Islamia College Students Reject Physical Exams; Stage Protest

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The students of renowned and historic Islamic College here Wednesday rejected the conduct of physical examinations and staged a protest in front of the Islamic College University.

The students blocked main University road for all kind of traffic and were chanting slogans for resolution of their issues.

They demanded conduct of online examinations, waiver of fines in university fees and resolution of water and electricity problems at the hostels and said that despite repeated reminders to the university administration but they failed to meet their demands.

Later the students dispersed peacefully and the university road was cleared for the traffic.

