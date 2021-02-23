Islamia College teachers warn boycott of academic activities from Mar 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Teaching Staff Association (TSA) of Islamia College Peshawar on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding award of contract to all contractual employees till March 1.

In an emergency general body meeting of TSA in Khyber Union Hall, the association expressed concern over non-renewal of contract of the faculty members by the college administration and said if the administration fails to renew the contract till March 1, they would observe complete boycott of all academic activities.

The President of TSA Dr Dil Nawaz Khan said on the occasion that they consider loss of one member as the loss of all members, adding that TSA would leave no stone unturned to safeguard the dignity and career of the faculty members.