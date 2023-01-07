UrduPoint.com

Islamia College To Increase Police For Security Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Islamia College to increase police for security measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The administration of Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) on Saturday decided to deploy contingent of heavy police in the college premises to maintain law and order situation.

This was decided in a meeting which was chaired by Provost and Director Security Syed Kamal and was attended by SHO Campus, senior officers, faculty staff and presidents of all associations.

Ban was imposed on all kinds of students' political events, display of arms and ammunition and use of drugs in the college.

College uniform was made mandatory for students, without which no student will be allowed in the classes.

Visiting cards would be provided to all kinds of guests on gates while entering the college.

Action would be taken against those who violate the notification.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Law And Order Drugs Student All

Recent Stories

UN News Urdu version will expand world body's outr ..

UN News Urdu version will expand world body's outreach: Munir

5 minutes ago
 China&#039;s forex reserves rise to $3.127 trillio ..

China&#039;s forex reserves rise to $3.127 trillion

56 minutes ago
 PMLN senior leaders unhappy over promotion of Mary ..

PMLN senior leaders unhappy over promotion of Maryam Nawaz as senior Vice Presid ..

59 minutes ago
 OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorr ..

OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorrow to Lead the Innovative Futu ..

1 hour ago
 Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb ..

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb threat

3 hours ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.