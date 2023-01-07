Islamia College to increase police for security measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The administration of Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) on Saturday decided to deploy contingent of heavy police in the college premises to maintain law and order situation.

This was decided in a meeting which was chaired by Provost and Director Security Syed Kamal and was attended by SHO Campus, senior officers, faculty staff and presidents of all associations.

Ban was imposed on all kinds of students' political events, display of arms and ammunition and use of drugs in the college.

College uniform was made mandatory for students, without which no student will be allowed in the classes.

Visiting cards would be provided to all kinds of guests on gates while entering the college.

Action would be taken against those who violate the notification.