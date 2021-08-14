Islamia College University Peshawar celebrates Independence Day

Islamia College University, Peshawar (ICP) Saturday celebrated the 75th Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamia College University, Peshawar (ICP) Saturday celebrated the 75th Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervor.

Apart from flag hoisting ceremony, the administration of the university also organized special programmes on the occasion in which students of different institutions performed the national anthem and presented tableaus, national songs and skits.

The chief guest of the function was KP Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra while Vice Chancellor ICP Professor Dr Gul Majid , Registrar Qasim Mansoor Haq, heads of various institutions, faculty members, admin staff and large number of students attended the event.

Addressing the function, Vice Chancellor Islamia College Prof. Dr. Gul Majid said, he felt honored that he was part of this great and historic educational institution that had set high standards in academic level and extra-curricular activities.

He urged the students to stand firm for the stability and defense of the country and remain united for the development and prosperity of the nation as well as for the challenges of the future.

He said that Pakistan has faced many challenges from the very beginning of its existence, but as a result of 73 years of hard work and struggle, today Pakistan stands at an important place where improvement is being seen in various fields.

Addressing the Independence Day function, KP Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra said that the institution has produced many personalities in different walks of life.

He said that the celebration of Independence Day reminds them that to what extent we have succeeded in achieving the goals on the basis of which an independent Muslim state was established under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.