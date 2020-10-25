UrduPoint.com
Islamia College University To Remain Close From Oct 26-29

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Islamia College University to remain close from Oct 26-29

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamia College University Peshawar administration has announced closure of all constituent institutions from October 26 to 29, on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The notification issued here Saturday stated that all institutions except Islamia Collegiate school, will be closed.

It further stated all offices of the university will remained open and scheduled examinations and interviews shall remain unchanged.

