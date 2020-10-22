Islamia Uni bus service for students of Khairpur Tamewali started

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the university would continue to provide easy and comfortable traveling facilities to its students coming from far-off areas for their studies to its Bahawalpur campuses.

While talking to media persons,he said that the university has launched its bus service from Khairpur Tamewali to Bahawalpur campus for the students. He said a fleet of seven new buses and two coasters had been added to the transport of the university. He said the route of this bus service had been extended up to Hasilpur which was about 100 kilometers from Bahawalpur.