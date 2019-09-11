UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamia Uni, Livestock Dept Sign MoU For Dairy Development, Training Programs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:43 PM

Islamia Uni, Livestock Dept sign MoU for dairy development, training programs

College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Livestock Dairy Development Department Bahawalpur Division have agreed to collaborate for dairy development, promotion of livestock and joint training programs for farmers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Livestock Dairy Development Department Bahawalpur Division have agreed to collaborate for dairy development, promotion of livestock and joint training programs for farmers.

In this connection, a ceremony to sign memorandum of understanding was held at Abbasia Campus. Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and Divisional Director Livestock Dr Ammir Mehmood Bukhari signed the documents. Both the organizations also agreed to provide practical training to veterinary students particularly in vaccination campaigns and set up medical camps in rural areas.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur IUB

Recent Stories

Trump: Fed should get US interest rate 'down to ZE ..

1 second ago

Scottish court hands Boris Johnson fresh Brexit bl ..

3 seconds ago

Turkey, Netherlands target of $10B trade volume to ..

9 seconds ago

Damascus accuses Israel of expansionism after anne ..

8 minutes ago

Riyadh Slams Netanyahu for Pledge to Annex West Ba ..

8 minutes ago

Seminar on Islamic Banking held at Islamia Uni

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.