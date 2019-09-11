Islamia Uni, Livestock Dept sign MoU for dairy development, training programs

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Livestock Dairy Development Department Bahawalpur Division have agreed to collaborate for dairy development, promotion of livestock and joint training programs for farmers.

In this connection, a ceremony to sign memorandum of understanding was held at Abbasia Campus. Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and Divisional Director Livestock Dr Ammir Mehmood Bukhari signed the documents. Both the organizations also agreed to provide practical training to veterinary students particularly in vaccination campaigns and set up medical camps in rural areas.