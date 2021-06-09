Islamia University among top 500 Asian varsities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been placed in top 500 universities in Asia with 16 other universities that have been included in the list in recent Asia University Rankings of Times Higher Education.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, academic circles have appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for the continuous improvement in the national and international rankings of Islamia University Bahawalpur.

China's Saigon University stood first, Peking University was second and National University of Singapore declared third.

In the last two years, steps have been taken rapidly to improve the status of the university.

The size of the university has increased systematically and on the other hand, the quality of education has also improved.

As a result of which the university appeared in the world rankings for the first time.

The number of teachers in the university has increased from 550 to 1000 and the number of students has increased from 13,500 to 46,000. The number of teaching departments has increased from 48 to 126.

For the first time, the university has allocated Rs. 100 million from its own resources to increase research activities. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has a leading role in agricultural research across the country as the cotton crop of Islamia University Bahawalpur is being cultivated on 45 per cent of the agricultural land of Punjab.

The Islamia University Bahawalpur has become the fourth generation university where teaching, research, patent of products and services and their market availability has become possible.