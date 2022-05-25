Islamia University Bahawalpur holds seminar on Autism

Special Education Department at the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) arranged a seminar on autism to mark the World Autism Day

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the seminar was addressed by senior academicians including Dean Faculty of Education Dr. Irshad Hussain, Chairperson Special Education Department Dr.

Nasreen Akhtar, Chairperson Special Education Department, University of Lahore Dr. Harpareet, Dr. Shaheen Pasha, Dr. Hina from Punjab University, Director Enabling Center, Dr. Samar Fahad, Dr. Zeeshan Akhtar, Nadeem Akhtar and others.

The speakers discussed the modern treatment methods to treat autism besides finding ways to ensure the well-being of children struggling with this neurological disorder.