Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Stages Kashmir Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:02 PM

Under the auspices of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Kashmir rally was taken out from University Model School at the varsity premises

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Under the auspices of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Kashmir rally was taken out from University Model School at the varsity premises.

According to a news release issued here, the management of the University Model School, that is established at the IUB premises for the children of the employees of the varsity, organized a rally to support demand of people of Kashmir who want freedom from India.

The rally was attended by teachers and students of the school. The rally started from school and marching on roads, culminated back at the school.

The participants of the rally were holding banners inscribed with slogans in favour of people of Kashmir.

The rally demanded of the United Nations and international community to play their due role for the protection of rights of people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

