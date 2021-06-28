UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Bahawalpur Organizes Training Workshop For Teachers Of Affiliated Colleges

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A one-day training workshop on different subjects was organized by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here Monday for the teachers and heads of all the affiliated colleges regarding the Associate Degree Program (ADP) under the direction of Vice Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

Prof. Dr Tahir Nadeem and Noshin Malik from the Department of Education spoke on education and learning. Prof. Dr Bushra Naz from the Department of English provided information on English language teaching. Teachers from associate colleges were imparted training about internal examinations, materials, teaching and learning issues and other modern methods.

The workshop was chaired by Prof. Dr Moazzam Jameel, Registrar the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, who appreciated the special cooperation of Prof. Dr Irshad Hussain, Director, Undergraduate Studies Center in organizing the workshop.

In the expert panel, Talib Hussain, Additional Controller of Examinations, informed about the problems related to the organization.

At the end of the training workshop, it was reiterated that this associate degree program would introduce modern educational system at national and international level for students getting graduation from international and global educational networks.

