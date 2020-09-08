UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Bahawalpur Signs MoU With IUCPSS To Hold Students' Convention, Other Collaborations

Islamia University Bahawalpur signs MoU with IUCPSS to hold students' convention, other collaborations

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) and Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS) to hold the students' convention in collaboration

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) and Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS) to hold the students' convention in collaboration.

IUB Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and National Coordinator International Consortium for Promotion of Education Murtaza Noor signed the agreement at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

Both the organizations agreed to organize the 4th edition of the students' convention at Bahawalpur. A number of activities prior to the event would also be organized to motivate maximum students across the country.

The IUB would also facilitate and actively collaborate with the IUCPSS for establishing Network of Campus-based Student Societies and Clubs. Both the organizations will enhance cooperation for Strengthening of Student Societies of IUB and creating linkages with other organizations and continue to work together for strengthening social sciences and promoting values of effective and responsible citizenship among the students. A joint International Conference will be organized on History and Culture of Bahawalpur at Islamabad.

