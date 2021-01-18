Islamia University Bahawalpur to cultivate 140 acres barren land

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamia University Bahawalpur has launched a major project to cultivate 140 acres of barren land of the University for the acquisition of agricultural produce, the supply of quality seeds and promotion of research.

Under the project, the production of vegetables, fruits and herbs through unconventional farming methods is in various stages. The Department of Horticulture, IUB not only made 25 acres of barren land cultivable in the pilot phase of its unique project but has also started regular cultivation of 19 varieties of vegetables, 12 varieties of ornamental flowers and seasonal fruits.

Water and cost savings have been ensured by introducing the micro-fertilization system in the process of cultivation of high-quality seed crops.

The trial area has produced nutritious export-quality sour fruits, while palm mushrooms, other fruits, a variety of ornamental flowers and herbs used in herbal medicine are in the early stages. Cut flowers are vegetable exotic spices, they have adaptations within the region and work is being done to produce these spices and vegetables that have to be imported at exorbitant prices, and secondly, when the products are exported from here, not only the region.

The economy of Pakistan will also benefit. The unconventional method of cultivation has been adopted in the process of preparation of vegetables throughout the year. In this method, potato, onion, cucumber, tomato, pea, chilli, eggplant, pumpkin and salad crops are prepared by tin farming under controlled temperature are in different stages. We can train our students in better ways and in an upgraded set up so that when they graduate from here, they can then go all over the country and represent us as a good producer and help themselves and also the country. Work for at the university level, this type of farming is helping local farmers to adapt to modern agricultural requirements. The two major benefits of this far-reaching project for agricultural development are that it provides the nationally trained manpower and makes the university self-sufficient in terms of resources.