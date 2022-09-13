UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Lays Foundation Stone Of Mosque Being Built With Saudi Help

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a mosque at Abbasia Campus being built with the assistance of Saudi Embassy

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a mosque at Abbasia Campus being built with the assistance of Saudi Embassy.

Some eight mosques would be built at the varsity's campuses with the Saudi help and the cooperation of Majlis-e-Islami Phulnagar Pakistan, an IUB press release said.

Besides faculty members and former VCs, the foundation laying ceremony was attended by Saudi Embassy representative Dr Hafiz Masood Abdul Rasheed Azhar, President High Court Bar Association A R Aurangzeb and office-bearers of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

It was told that the mosque would have the capacity of 1,000 worshippers.

