Islamia University buses to provide pick, drop to students of 4 adjoining towns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 12:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur will launch bus service to four new routes to facilitate students living in suburb towns.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob announced this during a meeting at his office.

He said that it was a long-awaited demand of students and parents of these towns who will now avail the facility of a comfortable and safe pick and drop from their doorstep.

Four new routes are for the towns of Lodhran, Lal Sohanra, Yazman and Khanqah Sharif. The bus service will start from October 1st at the beginning of the new academic session.

