Islamia University celebrating World Environment Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is organizing various activities in connection with World Environment Day on direction of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is organizing various activities in connection with World Environment Day on direction of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob.

The University's Environmental Protection Society in collaboration with IUB Science Society is organizing Online Essay & Poster Competition on World Environment Day 2020. E-Certificate of Participation will be given to all the entries.

Position winners will be provided with e-Certificates of Appreciation.

The topics included impact of climate change on Biodiversity, impact of COVID19 Pandemic on Environment , sustainable management & use of Natural Resources, Integrate Climate Change Measures into Policies and Planning ,Endangered Species of Pakistan , Water crisis and its socio-economic effects on Pakistan and Effect of Deforestation on Climate Change.

Department of Environmental Sciences is also organizing a online seminar and a quiz Competition participated by students from various universities.