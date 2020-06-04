UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamia University Celebrating World Environment Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:21 PM

Islamia University celebrating World Environment Day

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is organizing various activities in connection with World Environment Day on direction of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is organizing various activities in connection with World Environment Day on direction of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob.

The University's Environmental Protection Society in collaboration with IUB Science Society is organizing Online Essay & Poster Competition on World Environment Day 2020. E-Certificate of Participation will be given to all the entries.

Position winners will be provided with e-Certificates of Appreciation.

The topics included impact of climate change on Biodiversity, impact of COVID19 Pandemic on Environment , sustainable management & use of Natural Resources, Integrate Climate Change Measures into Policies and Planning ,Endangered Species of Pakistan , Water crisis and its socio-economic effects on Pakistan and Effect of Deforestation on Climate Change.

Department of Environmental Sciences is also organizing a online seminar and a quiz Competition participated by students from various universities.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Water IUB 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume scheduled flights from Karachi, ..

13 minutes ago

AJK President demands UNSC session, appointment of ..

17 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

23 minutes ago

Steps afoot to control locust attack in Balochista ..

16 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Express two coaches burnt

18 seconds ago

District administration committed to extend relief ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.