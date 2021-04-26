UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamia University Grabs First Position In 3 Categories Of UN Rankings

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:26 PM

Islamia University grabs first position in 3 categories of UN rankings

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has topped in three categories of UN Sustainable Development Goals all over Pakistan in the Times Higher Education world ranking of Universities for the year 2021

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has topped in three categories of UN Sustainable Development Goals all over Pakistan in the Times Higher education world ranking of Universities for the year 2021.

According to the spokesman Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the university participated in the Times Higher Education World Rankings for the first time and topped Pakistani universities with the first position in three fields.

The move is aimed at highlighting the 100-year-old historic university internationally. The Times Higher Education is the UK's global ranking of universities that assess the impact of educational institutions on the social and economic sectors. Prof. Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Director Quality Enhancement Cell said that 36 universities of Pakistan participated in the Times Higher Education Rankings and presented data in line with the United Nations Global Sustainable Development Goals.

The university achieved the first position in three categories of Pakistan. These include eradication of hunger and poverty, sustainable development of cities and communities, strong institutions based on peace and justice.

Similarly, the Islamia University has achieved the 5th position in clean affordable energy. Overall the university has been ranked 18th out of 36 universities and ranked 101 globally for eradicating hunger and poverty.

It is one of the nine universities that sent data to Times Higher Education to participate in all 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. The faculty, staff and students of the university and civil society of Bahawalpur have congratulated Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob on this achievement and appreciated his efforts for the uplift of the varsity.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Education Civil Society Bahawalpur United Kingdom IUB All

Recent Stories

Reference against Robina Khalid adjourned till May ..

40 seconds ago

Berlin Calls Moscow's Decision to Partly Restrict ..

41 seconds ago

PDM's failure haunts Maryam, causes psychological ..

43 seconds ago

34km GS Marble-Legaray Road to open new era of pro ..

44 seconds ago

Commissioner visits various areas to inspect coron ..

5 minutes ago

Covid claims six more lives, infects 727 others: C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.