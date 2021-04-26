Islamia University grabs first position in 3 categories of UN rankings

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has topped in three categories of UN Sustainable Development Goals all over Pakistan in the Times Higher Education world ranking of Universities for the year 2021

According to the spokesman Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the university participated in the Times Higher Education World Rankings for the first time and topped Pakistani universities with the first position in three fields.

The move is aimed at highlighting the 100-year-old historic university internationally. The Times Higher Education is the UK's global ranking of universities that assess the impact of educational institutions on the social and economic sectors. Prof. Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Director Quality Enhancement Cell said that 36 universities of Pakistan participated in the Times Higher Education Rankings and presented data in line with the United Nations Global Sustainable Development Goals.

The university achieved the first position in three categories of Pakistan. These include eradication of hunger and poverty, sustainable development of cities and communities, strong institutions based on peace and justice.

Similarly, the Islamia University has achieved the 5th position in clean affordable energy. Overall the university has been ranked 18th out of 36 universities and ranked 101 globally for eradicating hunger and poverty.

It is one of the nine universities that sent data to Times Higher Education to participate in all 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. The faculty, staff and students of the university and civil society of Bahawalpur have congratulated Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob on this achievement and appreciated his efforts for the uplift of the varsity.