UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Announces ADP Supplementary 2021 Exams

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur announces ADP supplementary 2021 exams

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has announced the result of supplementary exam 2021 of the Associate Degree Program (ADP)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has announced the result of supplementary exam 2021 of the Associate Degree Program (ADP).

According to the notification issued by Controller Examination, a total of 1827 candidates took the ADP Science Exam, of which 949 got passed.

The pass percentage remained 52 percent. In ADP Arts exams, total of 1948 candidates appeared, of which 864 were declared pass. The pass percentage remained 44.6 percent. The detailed result is available on the university website www.iub.edu.pk.

Related Topics

IUB

Recent Stories

Meeting with US officials- a conspiracy or interfe ..

Meeting with US officials- a conspiracy or interference, Imran tells nation: San ..

2 minutes ago
 China opposes unilateral attempt to alter historic ..

China opposes unilateral attempt to alter historical status quo of Jerusalem: Wa ..

2 minutes ago
 CS apprises AJK PM of pace of new and ongoing mega ..

CS apprises AJK PM of pace of new and ongoing mega public welfare projects in AJ ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Presidential reference seeking interpretation ..

2 minutes ago
 DC visits Wildlife office, appreciates plantation, ..

DC visits Wildlife office, appreciates plantation, greenery

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sindh visits Dadu's fire-hit villag ..

Chief Minister Sindh visits Dadu's fire-hit village, orders high level inquiry o ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.