Islamia University of Bahawalpur announces ADP supplementary 2021 exams

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has announced the result of supplementary exam 2021 of the Associate Degree Program (ADP)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has announced the result of supplementary exam 2021 of the Associate Degree Program (ADP).

According to the notification issued by Controller Examination, a total of 1827 candidates took the ADP Science Exam, of which 949 got passed.

The pass percentage remained 52 percent. In ADP Arts exams, total of 1948 candidates appeared, of which 864 were declared pass. The pass percentage remained 44.6 percent. The detailed result is available on the university website www.iub.edu.pk.