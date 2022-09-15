UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Appreciated For Discovering Traces Of Hakra Civilization From Cholistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Prof. Dr. Cameron Petrie, a senior specialist in South Asian Archeology at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, has said that the efforts of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) to discover the traces of thousands years old Hakra civilization are valuable

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Prof. Dr. Cameron Petrie, a senior specialist in South Asian Archeology at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, has said that the efforts of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) to discover the traces of thousands years old Hakra civilization are valuable.

Prof. Dr. Cameron Petrie recently visited the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on the invitation of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. Archaeologist Afifa Khan was also with him on this occasion.

During the visit, the distinguished guests discussed history, anthropology, archeology, architecture, and tourism with Vice Chancellor, Engr.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Cameron Petrie also reviewed in detail the digitalization of the special campaign and cultural project for the discovery of Hakra Civilization in Cholistan by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and assured all possible support from Cambridge University. It is noteworthy that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has a license from the government for archaeological excavations in the Cholistan, which has been obtained through the special efforts of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

The distinguished guests also visited the historical places of Bahawalpur.

