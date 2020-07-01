Islamia University of Bahawalpur approves Rs. 5.38 bln budget

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has approved Rs. 5380.409 million budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the spokesman of the university, Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the budget allocation was aimed at academic discipline ensuring quality research, development and services reducing financial deficit significantly.

The budget also emphasized on development as well as the welfare of students.

The budget was approved in the Finance and Planning Committee meeting at Abbasia Campus, chaired by Vice-Chancellor, IUB Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob chaired the meeting.

Other committee members included Chairman Department of Mathematics Prof.

Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Chairperson Department of Arabic Prof. Dr Raheela Khalid Qureshi, Representative of Higher education department. Fareed Sharif, Director of Local Fund Audit Muhammad Shahzad Akhtar, representative of Secretary Finance Department Punjab Government and university Treasurer Dr. Abubakar.

Total development budget has been estimated as Rs. 1217.336 million. During the year university will set up four academic blocks for Pharmacy and Conventional Medicine, Life Sciences and Allied Health Sciences and Nursing, Law and Social Sciences, Veterinary Sciences, Computer Sciences, Physics and Biochemistry and Biotechnology.