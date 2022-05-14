(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has achieved the milestone and status of an International University.

Bilateral engagements with the world's best universities are developing, which will bring the teaching and research of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to world-class. Liaison and partnership agreements have been signed with universities in the most critical regions of the world, including Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, the middle East, and Central Asia. The remarkable growth of the university in the last three years, its teaching and research in more than 300 disciplines, and the extraordinary growth and performance of the faculty, students, and the attention of national and international institutions have attracted the attention of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

International organizations are extending support through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and Rabita Alam-e-Islami to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is rapidly moving towards the goal of achieving the status of an International University in line with the vision of its founder Nawabs Bahawalpur.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views while addressing an online introductory session of students selected for scholarships at Sichuan Agricultural University of the People's Republic of China, organized by the Directorate of International Linkages. He said that our students would shine the name of the country, Bahawalpur in the Chinese University as the ambassador of their university. Prof. Dr. Abid Shehzad, Director of International Linkages, said that the Ph.D. scholarship from the Chinese University covers all the expenses.

In today's session, the officials of Sichuan Agricultural University introduced the students to Chinese Culture, University rules and informed them about regulations and related matters.